Top Medical Stocks To Watch Now - July 26th

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Eli Lilly and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Centene, Elevance Health, and Walmart are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in healthcare sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturing, and healthcare services. They allow investors to participate in the growth of new treatments and technologies but also carry risks linked to regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, and shifts in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.69. 16,445,593 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,350,532. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $301.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. 46,302,225 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,801,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.30 on Friday, reaching $811.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,305. The company has a market capitalization of $769.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $771.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $478.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,191,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,119. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $413.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.22.

Centene (CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Shares of CNC traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $28.36. 63,439,459 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,896,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87. Centene has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Shares of ELV traded up $8.68 on Friday, reaching $289.11. 4,807,740 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.58. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $274.40 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $97.45. 12,845,633 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,524,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.81. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

