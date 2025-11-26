Free Trial
Top Metaverse Stocks To Follow Today - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights metaverse names to watch today: Robot Consulting (LAWR), Everbright Digital (EDHL), Global Mofy AI (GMM), and HUB Cyber Security (HUBCW).
  • These companies were selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among metaverse stocks recently; the article frames "metaverse" as a thematic, often high‑growth and speculative grouping covering VR/AR, gaming/social platforms, cloud/GPU infrastructure and virtual marketplaces.
  • Notable specifics include Robot Consulting (an HR cloud platform planning expansion into legal tech and the metaverse) and HUB Cyber Security (which offers metaverse and quantum‑secure solutions), illustrating the varied business models within the theme.
  • Interested in Robot Consulting? Here are five stocks we like better.

Robot Consulting, Everbright Digital, Global Mofy AI, and HUB Cyber Security are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that develop or enable immersive virtual worlds and related digital experiences — including makers of VR/AR hardware and software, online gaming and social platforms, cloud and GPU infrastructure, and marketplaces for virtual goods and real estate. For investors, the term describes an investment theme rather than a formal sector, often grouping high‑growth, speculative names whose fortunes depend on adoption of virtual/augmented reality, digital economies and enabling technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company's major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAWR

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDHL

Global Mofy AI (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMM

HUB Cyber Security (HUBCW)

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBCW

