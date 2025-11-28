Free Trial
Top Mining Stocks Worth Watching - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven mining stocks were flagged by MarketBeat’s screener — IREN, Cipher Mining, Caterpillar, TeraWulf, Barrick Mining, AngloGold Ashanti, and Riot Platforms — selected because they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among mining names in recent days.
  • The roundup mixes traditional metal and equipment players (Barrick, AngloGold, Caterpillar) with crypto/bitcoin miners and services (IREN, Cipher Mining, TeraWulf, Riot), reflecting interest across both commodity and crypto mining sectors.
  • Mining stocks are cyclical and volatile, with performance tied to commodity prices and exposed to operational, geopolitical, regulatory, and environmental risks that investors should consider.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

IREN, Cipher Mining, Caterpillar, TeraWulf, Barrick Mining, AngloGold Ashanti, and Riot Platforms are the seven Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies that explore for, extract, process, or sell minerals and other natural resources (for example gold, copper, iron ore, coal, lithium). Their prices tend to track commodity cycles and are sensitive to factors like global demand, commodity prices, operational and geopolitical risks, and regulatory/environmental costs, making them often more cyclical and volatile than the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer.  Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.   In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Search Headlines