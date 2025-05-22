Top Music Stocks Worth Watching - May 22nd

Apple, Amazon.com, Spotify Technology, Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Western Digital, and Etsy are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Music stocks are libraries of pre-recorded, royalty-free or rights-managed music tracks that can be licensed for use in films, TV shows, commercials, podcasts and other multimedia projects. By providing ready-made, professionally produced compositions, they allow creators to quickly secure legal music for their work without the time or cost involved in commissioning an original score. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,645,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,908,507. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company's 50-day moving average price is $205.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,471,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,847,026. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $643.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,962. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $288.07 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $591.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.05. The stock has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.62. 5,648,099 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,225,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,347,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,103. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $200.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.21. 3,399,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,872. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $81.55.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

ETSY stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.87. 2,304,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,502. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. Etsy has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78.

