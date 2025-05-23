Top Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Now - May 23rd

OSI Systems, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, NVE, Clene, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the research, development or commercialization of materials and devices engineered at the nanometer scale. These firms apply nanoscale processes in fields such as electronics, medicine, energy and materials science to enhance performance or create novel products. Investing in nanotechnology stocks can offer significant growth potential but also carries technological, regulatory and market‐adoption risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.90. The stock had a trading volume of 75,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,585. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $233.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of BDRX stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $1.17. 1,136,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,678. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.59. 12,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,717. NVE has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 99,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,036. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of VRPX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,239. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $84.75.

