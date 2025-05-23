Top Nuclear Stocks To Follow Now - May 23rd

Oklo, GE Vernova, and NuScale Power are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to the total inventory of nuclear warheads and weapons systems that a country or organization controls, including those deployed, held in reserve, or retired but still intact. They are tracked and reported in arms-control negotiations to assess strategic capabilities and monitor nonproliferation commitments. Managing and reducing nuclear stocks is central to global disarmament efforts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Get Oklo alerts: Sign Up

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO stock traded up $9.69 on Friday, hitting $49.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 65,324,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,317,292. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded up $8.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $466.96. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,835,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,818. The business's fifty day moving average price is $355.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.52. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $475.40. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NuScale Power stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. 28,470,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,432. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here