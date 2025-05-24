Top Nuclear Stocks Worth Watching - May 24th

Oklo, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, Berkshire Hathaway, and NuScale Power are the five Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are the total inventory of nuclear warheads and their associated delivery systems that a state possesses. This figure includes both weapons deployed on operational alert and those held in reserve or awaiting dismantlement. The size and composition of a country’s nuclear stocks serve as a key indicator of its strategic deterrent capability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO stock traded up $9.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. 92,193,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,453,054. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.02. Oklo has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV stock traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $465.36. 3,569,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $469.81. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $358.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.55.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,370,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.79. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $352.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,837. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $519.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.27.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 48,756,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $32.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.62.

