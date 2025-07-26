Top Outdoor Stocks To Consider - July 26th

Deckers Outdoor, Walmart, CRH, Lowe's Companies, and Textron are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell equipment, apparel and services for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking and water sports. They give investors exposure to consumer trends in leisure spending, nature-based experiences and the seasonal dynamics that shape the outdoor recreation market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

DECK stock traded up $11.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.63. 15,340,205 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,249. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,845,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,524,539. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.81. The stock has a market cap of $777.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,790,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,300. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. CRH has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe's Companies has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.46.

Textron (TXT)

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Shares of TXT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,296,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company's 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $74.71. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

