Top Penny Stocks To Follow Now - July 26th

AEye, Opendoor Technologies, Incannex Healthcare, SMX (Security Matters) Public, Healthcare Triangle, Eightco, and Phio Pharmaceuticals are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade for low prices—often below $5 per share in the U.S.—and are typically listed on over-the-counter markets or less-regulated exchanges. Because they’re thinly traded and subject to limited financial disclosure, penny stocks carry heightened volatility and risk, making them more vulnerable to rapid price swings and manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get AEye alerts: Sign Up

AEye (LIDR)

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

NASDAQ LIDR traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 330,298,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,296,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. AEye has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The company's fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIDR

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

NASDAQ OPEN traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 231,616,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,634,368. The company's fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. Opendoor Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPEN

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Shares of Incannex Healthcare stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. 218,879,453 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,221,008. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. Incannex Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 7.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IXHL

SMX (Security Matters) Public (SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Shares of SMX stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 80,423,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm's 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. SMX has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $841.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMX

Healthcare Triangle (HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

Shares of HCTI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,437,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,622,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.86. Healthcare Triangle has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The firm's 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCTI

Eightco (OCTO)

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc.

Eightco stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 57,302,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eightco has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OCTO

Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 49,420,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,339. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHIO

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AEye, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AEye wasn't on the list.

While AEye currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here