Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Now - May 22nd

D-Wave Quantum, Eli Lilly and Company, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market drugs and medical treatments. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the healthcare sector’s growth potential, which is driven by factors like new drug approvals, patent expirations, and regulatory changes. Performance in this segment can be volatile, reflecting clinical trial results and policy shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 178,182,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,270,891. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $19.19.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded down $5.93 on Thursday, hitting $719.02. 2,713,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is $793.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $804.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $399.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,924. The company has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $447.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.46. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $390.49 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

