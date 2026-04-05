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Top Real Estate Stocks To Research - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Blackstone logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener named Blackstone (BX), American Tower (AMT) and Apollo Global Management (APO) as the three real estate stocks to watch, based on the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Real estate stocks provide exposure to property returns through rental‑income–driven dividends and potential capital appreciation, but are sensitive to property fundamentals, occupancy and rental rates, and interest‑rate and economic conditions.
  • Blackstone is a diversified alternative asset manager active in real estate, private equity and credit; American Tower is a leading global REIT owning over 224,000 communications sites and U.S. data centers; and Apollo is a private equity firm investing across credit, private equity, infrastructure and real estate.
  • Five stocks we like better than Blackstone.

Blackstone, American Tower, and Apollo Global Management are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that own, develop, manage or finance income-producing property—this category includes real estate investment trusts (REITs), property managers, homebuilders and real estate operating companies. For stock market investors they offer exposure to property-market returns through rental-income–driven dividends and potential capital appreciation, and their performance is sensitive to property fundamentals, occupancy and rental rates, and interest-rate and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Blackstone Right Now?

Before you consider Blackstone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blackstone wasn't on the list.

While Blackstone currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

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