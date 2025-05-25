Top Retail Stocks To Follow Today - May 25th

Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is selling consumer goods and services directly to end buyers—whether in physical stores, specialty outlets, or online. Their performance tends to track consumer spending patterns, economic health, and retail-specific metrics like same-store sales and inventory turnover. Investors follow these stocks to gain exposure to consumer demand trends, though they remain sensitive to shifts in consumer confidence and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,419,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,498,491. The firm's fifty day moving average is $277.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 78,299,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,255,650. The business's 50-day moving average price is $205.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.95. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,874,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,587,887. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.99. 33,340,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,020,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.81. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.37. 16,808,920 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,348. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $267.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50 day moving average is $452.40 and its 200 day moving average is $504.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

