Top Retail Stocks Worth Watching - July 26th

Tesla, Microsoft, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to individual consumers through brick-and-mortar stores, online platforms, or both. Their performance often reflects consumer spending trends and can be sensitive to economic cycles. Examples include companies like Walmart, Target, and Amazon. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $10.76 on Friday, hitting $316.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 147,437,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,285,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $324.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.65. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.39.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.71. 19,103,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,594,816. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $518.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.52 and a 200 day moving average of $431.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.88. 38,805,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,464,392. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.77 and a 200 day moving average of $214.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

