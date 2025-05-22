Top Robotics Stocks To Consider - May 22nd

NVIDIA, Serve Robotics, Teradyne, EPAM Systems, and TechnipFMC are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or integrate robotic systems, automation equipment and related software. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the robotics and automation industry, which spans sectors from manufacturing and logistics to healthcare and consumer electronics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.90. 137,457,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,886,600. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50 day moving average is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

SERV stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $11.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,816,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736,278. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $650.62 million and a PE ratio of -10.76. Serve Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Teradyne stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.19. 974,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,619. Teradyne has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.79.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.18. 421,587 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,565. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.59.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,745. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

