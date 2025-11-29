Free Trial
Top Social Media Stocks To Research - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights Strive (ASST), Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), and JOYY (YY) as the top social media stocks to watch, noting they had the highest dollar trading volume among social media names in recent days.
  • ASST provides social media marketing and Discord/TikTok content delivery; DJT operates TRUTH Social and TMTG+; and JOYY runs Bigo Live, Likee, imo, Hago and Shopline across live streaming, short-form video, messaging and social commerce.
  • These stocks can offer rapid growth and strong network effects but carry risks from regulatory scrutiny, shifting user habits, competition and sensitivity to advertising markets.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Strive, Trump Media & Technology Group, and JOYY are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of companies that develop, operate, or monetize social networking platforms and related services, whose revenues typically depend on user engagement, advertising, data-driven targeting, and increasingly e-commerce or creator monetization. For investors, these stocks are attractive for their potential for rapid growth and strong network effects but carry risks from regulatory scrutiny, changing user habits, competition, and sensitivity to advertising markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

JOYY (YY)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

