Top Solar Stocks Worth Watching - May 25th

Tesla, United States Steel, and GE Vernova are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy industry, including manufacturers of photovoltaic panels, installers and project developers, and providers of related equipment or services. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth of solar power as a renewable-energy source and the broader transition to cleaner electricity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.34. 84,419,224 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,498,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.00.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of X stock traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.50. 53,706,631 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,855,928. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $6.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $465.36. 3,569,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,350. The stock has a market cap of $127.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.70. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $358.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.65. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $469.81.

