Top Space Stocks To Follow Now - May 22nd

Alphabet, Analog Devices, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded shares of companies engaged in the commercial space sector—ranging from pure-play launch and satellite firms to aerospace and defense giants with significant space divisions. They give investors exposure to activities such as rocket and satellite manufacturing, launch services, Earth observation, telecommunications and emerging areas like space tourism and exploration. As a group, space stocks seek to capitalize on the rapid growth of global demand for space-based infrastructure and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $4.35 on Thursday, hitting $172.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 56,492,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,522,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock's 50 day moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average is $174.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,559,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50-day moving average price is $197.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $506.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $520.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.74. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $401.58 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

