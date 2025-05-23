Top Space Stocks Worth Watching - May 23rd

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, GE Aerospace, Analog Devices, Microchip Technology, and Airbnb are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves space-related activities—everything from satellite manufacturing and launch services to space tourism and in-orbit servicing. Investors in space stocks seek to capitalize on the rapid growth of the commercial space sector, including communications networks, earth-observation platforms, and emerging off-planet ventures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $169.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,156,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,612,073. The business's 50-day moving average price is $158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $504.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,818,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,136. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The company's 50-day moving average is $519.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688,448. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $175.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.97. Boeing has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $209.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.41.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,373. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $237.30. The company has a market cap of $248.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $201.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of ADI traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business's fifty day moving average is $197.63 and its 200 day moving average is $210.41. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

MCHP stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.97. 6,013,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,566,591. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.63. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.09. 2,620,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,384. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.12.

