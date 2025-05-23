Top Streaming Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 23rd

NVIDIA, AppLovin, and Spotify Technology are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is delivering audio or video content over the internet—either on-demand or live—usually via subscription, advertising or pay-per-view models. These firms generate revenue by charging recurring fees or selling ad space, and they’re often valued for their growth potential as consumers increasingly shift from traditional cable and physical media to digital streaming services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.93. 155,566,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,507,464. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average of $126.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

AppLovin stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,952,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,515. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $291.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $18.75 on Friday, hitting $655.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,345,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,583. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $288.07 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $592.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.84. The company has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here