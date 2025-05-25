Top Technology Stocks To Watch Now - May 25th

NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the development, manufacturing or distribution of technology products and services—such as software, hardware, semiconductors, internet platforms and telecommunications. Because these firms often rely on rapid innovation and research and development, technology stocks tend to offer higher growth potential but can also exhibit greater price volatility. Investors watch industry trends, product cycles and competitive dynamics closely when evaluating these equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.29. 198,282,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,927,791. The firm's 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average is $126.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.27. 78,299,242 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,255,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.95. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,874,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,587,887. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $402.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.47. The company had a trading volume of 35,166,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,747,753. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.87.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded down $9.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $627.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,442,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,494,704. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $574.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

