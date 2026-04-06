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Top Toy Stocks To Follow Now - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Hasbro logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hasbro (HAS), Toyota Motor (TM), and Mattel (MAT) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the three "Toy stocks" to watch today after recording the highest dollar trading volume among the group in recent days.
  • The term "Toy stocks" is used to describe speculative, often volatile or thinly traded names driven more by momentum, hype, or social media than fundamentals, and they carry a high risk of large losses.
  • Hasbro and Mattel are major global toy and entertainment companies, while Toyota is a large automaker—its inclusion reflects recent trading activity rather than a conventional sector grouping, and MarketBeat provides research reports for each ticker.
  • Interested in Hasbro? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hasbro, Toyota Motor, and Mattel are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Toy stocks" is a colloquial term for equities that investors treat more like speculative playthings than serious, long-term investments — typically low‑market‑cap, highly volatile, or thinly traded shares bought for short-term gains or entertainment. These stocks are often driven more by momentum, hype, or social media attention than by fundamental business performance, and they carry a high risk of large losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Toyota Motor (TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TM

Mattel (MAT)

Mattel, Inc., a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAT

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hasbro Right Now?

Before you consider Hasbro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hasbro wasn't on the list.

While Hasbro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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