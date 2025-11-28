Free Trial
Top Toy Stocks To Follow Now - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Hasbro logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights Hasbro (HAS), Mattel (MAT), and Toyota Motor (TM) as the top "Toy stocks" to watch based on the highest recent dollar trading volume among names classified by the tool.
  • The article warns that "Toy stocks" is slang for speculative, often low-priced small- or micro-cap shares that typically exhibit high volatility, low liquidity, and weak fundamentals, making them prone to hype-driven swings and elevated risk of large losses.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hasbro.

Hasbro, Mattel, and Toyota Motor are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Toy stocks" is a slang term for low-priced, small- or micro-cap shares that investors treat more like speculative playthings than long-term holdings. They tend to have high volatility, low liquidity and weak fundamental support, making them prone to hype-driven price swings and elevated risk of large losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Mattel (MAT)

Mattel, Inc., a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Toyota Motor (TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

