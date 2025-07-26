Top Toy Stocks To Follow Today - July 26th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Tractor Supply are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Toy stocks are highly speculative, low‐priced securities—often micro-cap or penny shares—with very low trading volumes and small market capitalizations. Their limited liquidity makes them prone to sharp, unpredictable price swings and manipulation, appealing to short-term traders but carrying substantial risk for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $935.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $992.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $983.45. The company has a market cap of $414.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,845,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,524,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.81. The company has a market cap of $777.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,589,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,455. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

