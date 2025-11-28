Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Top Travel Stocks Worth Watching - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Booking logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s stock screener flagged Booking (BKNG), Expedia Group (EXPE) and Travelers Companies (TRV) as top travel stocks, noting they had the highest dollar trading volume among travel names recently; travel stocks remain cyclical and can be volatile due to seasonality, fuel prices, geopolitics and health events.
  • Booking and Expedia are leading online travel agencies with extensive consumer brands (e.g., Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Expedia, Hotels.com, Vrbo) that connect travelers with accommodations and other travel services worldwide.
  • Travelers is a major property-and-casualty insurer offering commercial and personal insurance across Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty, and Personal Insurance segments.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Booking, Expedia Group, and Travelers Companies are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is enabling or servicing travel and tourism — for example airlines, hotels, cruise lines, online travel agencies, car rental firms and airport operators. Investors view them as cyclical, demand-sensitive equities that often move with consumer discretionary spending and can be volatile due to seasonality, fuel prices, geopolitics and health or safety events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Travelers Companies (TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Featured Stories

Should You Invest $1,000 in Booking Right Now?

Before you consider Booking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booking wasn't on the list.

While Booking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines