Top Travel Stocks Worth Watching - November 28th

Booking, Expedia Group, and Travelers Companies are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is enabling or servicing travel and tourism — for example airlines, hotels, cruise lines, online travel agencies, car rental firms and airport operators. Investors view them as cyclical, demand-sensitive equities that often move with consumer discretionary spending and can be volatile due to seasonality, fuel prices, geopolitics and health or safety events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.
Booking (BKNG)
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG
Expedia Group (EXPE)
Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE
Travelers Companies (TRV)
The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV
Featured Stories
Before you consider Booking, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booking wasn't on the list.
While Booking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.