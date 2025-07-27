Top Utility Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 27th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and CRH are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, natural gas, water and sewage treatment. Because these companies operate in regulated markets with steady demand, their stock prices tend to be less volatile and they often offer reliable dividend payouts. Investors typically include utility stocks in portfolios seeking income and stability rather than high growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $10.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.06. 147,437,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,285,424. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.69, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,221. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $406.11 and a one year high of $542.07. The company's 50 day moving average is $488.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.94.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,790,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,300. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.68. CRH has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $110.97.

