Top Utility Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 22nd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Advance Auto Parts, Ford Motor, and Quanta Services are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Utility stocks represent equity in companies that supply essential services—such as electricity, water, natural gas or telecommunications—that are subject to government regulation. Because these firms benefit from steady demand and regulated pricing, their shares typically offer stable dividend yields and lower volatility, making them popular with income-focused and conservative investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $10.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $345.31. The stock had a trading volume of 66,621,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,173,346. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 169.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.99 and a 200 day moving average of $331.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $506.23. 1,788,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business's fifty day moving average is $520.05 and its 200-day moving average is $487.74. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $401.58 and a 52-week high of $542.07.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $16.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. 18,983,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,298. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $71.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock's fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 61,519,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,076,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $10.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.57. 1,201,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

