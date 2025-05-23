Top Utility Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 23rd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Advance Auto Parts, and AutoZone are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, natural gas and telecommunications. Because these services are always in demand and returns are often regulated by government agencies, utility stocks tend to offer stable, predictable dividends and exhibit lower volatility compared with the broader market. Investors often hold them for income generation and defensive diversification in a portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.89. 65,359,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,203,204. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,136. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $519.65 and a 200-day moving average of $487.85.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.36. 57,214,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,291,894. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $48.13. 6,203,294 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business's 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $35.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,824.09. The company had a trading volume of 77,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,351. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $3,682.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,441.47. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81.

