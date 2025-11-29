Free Trial
Top Video Game Stocks To Consider - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Turtle Beach logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TBCH, AENT, MSGM, AGAE were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as video game stocks to watch because they had the highest dollar trading volume among the sector in recent days; video game stocks are growth‑oriented, hit‑driven and cyclical, which can mean higher volatility but potential for strong returns.
  • Turtle Beach (TBCH) is an audio‑technology maker of gaming headsets and peripherals (including ROCCAT and Neat Microphones), while Motorsport Games (MSGM) develops and publishes multi‑platform racing titles such as rFactor 2 and several NASCAR games.
  • Alliance Entertainment (AENT) is a global wholesaler, distributor and e‑commerce provider of media, games and collectibles with third‑party logistics services, and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) creates esports venues and live gaming/poker events.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Turtle Beach, Alliance Entertainment, Motorsport Games, and Allied Gaming & Entertainment are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, publishing, distributing, or enabling video games and related services — including game developers and publishers, console and hardware makers, digital distribution platforms, esports organizations, and middleware or tech suppliers. Investors treat them as a growth-oriented, often hit-driven and cyclical sector with exposure to trends in monetization, platform cycles and regulatory risk, which can lead to higher volatility but also potential for strong returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBCH

Alliance Entertainment (AENT)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AENT

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGM

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGAE

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

