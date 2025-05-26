Top Virtual Reality Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 26th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, and Best Buy are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or support virtual reality hardware (like headsets), software (such as immersive applications) and related services. Buying these stocks allows investors to participate in the growth potential of the VR technology sector, which spans gaming, education, healthcare and enterprise applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Get Meta Platforms alerts: Sign Up

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $9.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $627.06. 8,442,469 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,494,704. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $574.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.19. 30,274,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,800,337. GameStop has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $48.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 184.39 and a beta of -0.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,591,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,265. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here