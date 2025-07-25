Top Water Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 25th

CSX, PepsiCo, CRH, CocaCola, Home Depot, United Rentals, and RTX are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares in publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve the sourcing, treatment, delivery and management of water. This includes utilities that supply and distribute drinking water, firms that develop filtration and purification technologies, and infrastructure providers that build pipelines and storage systems. Investors often view them as relatively stable assets given the essential nature of water and growing global demand for clean supply. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,698,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,768,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PEP stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,426,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.04. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.07. 8,790,467 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,578. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. CRH has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.18. 12,528,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,347,281. CocaCola has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $297.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,359. The company has a market cap of $373.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The business's 50-day moving average is $365.70 and its 200 day moving average is $373.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Rentals (URI)

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

NYSE:URI traded up $13.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $888.41. 872,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $744.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $692.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $156.86. 4,708,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,188. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $157.33. The company has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64.

