Top Water Stocks To Watch Today - May 24th

NuScale Power, Home Depot, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, RTX, CSX, and AutoZone are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the sourcing, treatment, distribution or management of water resources—think municipal utilities, water‐treatment equipment manufacturers and pipeline or irrigation infrastructure providers. Because water is a critical, finite resource with steady demand and mounting global pressure on supply, these stocks often exhibit defensive traits and can serve as a hedge against water scarcity and regulatory shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of SMR stock traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.28. 48,756,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,818. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.17. 3,114,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,862. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.20.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,116,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,549. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,819,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,701,296. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,509,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,868. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $129.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 21,148,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,927,639. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

NYSE:AZO traded down $29.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,829.63. The stock had a trading volume of 151,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,584. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,916.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,687.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,446.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

