Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD - Get Free Report) NYSE: TD had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC's price target suggests a potential upside of 1.23% from the company's current price.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts: Sign Up

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$88.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up C$2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$92.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,392,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$85.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.26. The stock has a market cap of C$162.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.22 and a one year high of C$93.83.

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Director Michael A. French sold 9,288 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.25, for a total transaction of C$791,802.00. Also, Director Ana Arsov purchased 3,483 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$80.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$279,475.92. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toronto-Dominion Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toronto-Dominion Bank wasn't on the list.

While Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here