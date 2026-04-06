Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) CEO Andrew Dakos Acquires 4,863 Shares

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ - Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dakos bought 4,863 shares of Total Return Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,837.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 88 shares of the company's stock, valued at $521.84. This trade represents a -101.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Dakos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Andrew Dakos purchased 100 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $595.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Andrew Dakos acquired 3,324 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $19,944.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Andrew Dakos acquired 1,700 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Andrew Dakos bought 12,500 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,625.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Andrew Dakos bought 12,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $72,120.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Andrew Dakos purchased 2,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $12,400.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, Andrew Dakos purchased 5,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Andrew Dakos purchased 6,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $36,180.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Andrew Dakos purchased 10,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,700.00.

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Total Return Securities Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SWZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.96. 11,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,616. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Total Return Securities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total Return Securities in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Total Return Securities by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Total Return Securities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Total Return Securities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company's stock.

Total Return Securities Company Profile

Total Return Securities NYSE: SWZ is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ's investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

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