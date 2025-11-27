Towne Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

Towne Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Towne Bank has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Towne Bank to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Towne Bank Stock Performance

Towne Bank stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.87. Towne Bank has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Towne Bank had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $215.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Towne Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TOWN. Wall Street Zen raised Towne Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Towne Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.00.

Towne Bank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

