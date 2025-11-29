Free Trial
Toy Stocks To Follow Now - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Hasbro logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged five "toy stocks" to watch: Hasbro (HAS), Mattel (MAT), Toyota Motor (TM), MINISO Group (MNSO), and Tron (TRON).
  • These names were singled out because they recorded the highest recent dollar trading volume among toy stocks, signaling elevated market interest and trading activity.
  • The term "toy stocks" here denotes speculative, often low‑priced or small‑cap/meme shares with high volatility and low liquidity, making them prone to rapid price swings and greater pump‑and‑dump risk.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hasbro.

Hasbro, Mattel, Toyota Motor, MINISO Group, and Tron are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Toy stocks" is an informal term for shares bought more as a speculative hobby than as serious, fundamentals-driven investments. They tend to be low-priced, small-cap or meme stocks with high volatility and low liquidity, making them prone to rapid price swings, herd behavior, and greater risk of pump-and-dump activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Mattel (MAT)

Mattel, Inc., a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAT

Toyota Motor (TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TM

MINISO Group (MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNSO

Tron (TRON)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRON

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

