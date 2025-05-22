Toy Stocks To Research - May 22nd

Costco Wholesale, Target, Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, and GameStop are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of small- or micro-capitalization companies that trade at low prices and typically see very light trading volume. Because they attract limited analyst coverage and have shallow liquidity, their prices can swing dramatically on relatively little buying or selling. Investors often view them as speculative or high-risk opportunities rather than core portfolio holdings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,023.81. 883,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $788.20 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $968.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $970.34.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,485,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,819. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,908,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,809,065. The firm has a market cap of $772.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 1-year low of $64.16 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,249. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $216.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.81. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $240.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,923,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,978,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 165.09 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97.

