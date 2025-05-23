Toy Stocks To Research - May 23rd

Walmart, GameStop, and Costco Wholesale are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Toy stocks are an informal term for low-priced, often micro-cap or penny shares that investors treat more like playthings than long-term holdings. They typically have thin liquidity, scant fundamental backing and high volatility, which can lead to rapid, unpredictable price swings. Because of their speculative nature, toy stocks attract traders seeking quick gains rather than sustained growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $96.12. 7,769,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,808,531. Walmart has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock's 50 day moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 22,411,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,929,741. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.03 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,011.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 712,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,267. The stock has a market cap of $448.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $971.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $971.25. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $788.20 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

