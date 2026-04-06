Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $128.2750, but opened at $123.8152. Toyota Industries shares last traded at $123.9348, with a volume of 1,619 shares.

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Toyota Industries Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.37. The company's fifty day moving average price is $128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.66.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation, headquartered in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, traces its origins to Sakichi Toyoda’s Toyoda Automatic Loom Works founded in 1926. As the founding member of the Toyota Group, it has grown from a textile machinery manufacturer into a diversified industrial and automotive supplier. Throughout its history, Toyota Industries has emphasized innovation, quality management and continuous improvement to expand its global footprint.

The company’s Material Handling Equipment segment, marketed under the Toyota Material Handling brand, is a leading producer of forklift trucks, warehouse vehicles and automated guided vehicles.

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