TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $58.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential upside of 23.61% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.25.

TPG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.92. 671,874 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,052. The company's fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -106.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.18.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TPG news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TPG by 2,515.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,852,000. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,705,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

