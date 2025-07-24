Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Director Denise L. Jackson Sells 1,165 Shares

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $68,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,820,695.50. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5%

TSCO traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.34. 15,355,981 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,510 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 587.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 312,630 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 482.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,523 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 806,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031,178 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 385.2% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 137,523 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 109,177 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

