Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $61.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. UBS Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 3.23% from the company's current price.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.05.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,689. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $258,955.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,657.84. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,610 shares of company stock worth $5,737,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,510 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 587.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 312,630 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 482.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,523 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $51,655,000 after buying an additional 806,504 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 385.2% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 137,523 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 109,177 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 275,850 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 210,036 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

