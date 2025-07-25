Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. DA Davidson's target price points to a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock's current price.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,552,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. Tractor Supply's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the sale, the director owned 35,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,973,657.84. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,610 shares of company stock worth $5,737,894 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

