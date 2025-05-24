Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSCO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Tractor Supply's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after buying an additional 51,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,262,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,180,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,031,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $818,421,000 after buying an additional 11,880,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

