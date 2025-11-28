Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 10,813 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,156% compared to the typical volume of 861 call options.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

NYSE GTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. 597,529 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,958. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. Garrett Motion has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Garrett Motion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Garrett Motion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Garrett Motion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $4,655,516.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,009,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $265,732,069.60. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 613,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,133,314. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at about $58,247,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,590,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,539,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 51.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,715,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 53.1% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,795,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company's stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

