Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 196,083 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the typical volume of 153,009 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to an "accumulate" rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $369,952,591.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 766,305,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606,297,408.10. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 48.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,094,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,350,805 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $645,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,011,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. 37,594,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,626,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business's fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $47.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

