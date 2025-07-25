Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 69,526 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 245% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,159 call options.

Get Okta alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,360. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,594 shares of company stock worth $7,482,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Okta by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company's stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $426,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $823,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 499,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,518,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 165.7% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company's stock.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $6.08 on Friday, hitting $103.97. 5,599,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.67. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $680.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Okta's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Okta from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $118.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Okta

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Okta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Okta wasn't on the list.

While Okta currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here