Traders Buy Large Volume of Critical Metals Call Options (NASDAQ:CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 51,339 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 91% compared to the typical volume of 26,898 call options.

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Critical Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Critical Metals stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 51,770,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,497,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. Critical Metals has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Institutional Trading of Critical Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Critical Metals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 899.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,945 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRML shares. Freedom Capital raised Critical Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

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