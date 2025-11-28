Traders Buy Large Volume of Ero Copper Call Options (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,680 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 329% compared to the average daily volume of 2,490 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 1,614.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,738 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,931,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ero Copper by 119.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,628,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,515,000 after buying an additional 885,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ero Copper by 82.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,775,632 shares of the company's stock worth $29,919,000 after buying an additional 803,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ero Copper by 234.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 935,090 shares of the company's stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 655,232 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ERO traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,470,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,158. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 17.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ERO shares. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ero Copper from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Ero Copper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.00.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

