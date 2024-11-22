Traders Buy Large Volume of Intuitive Machines Call Options (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 49,691 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 13% compared to the average daily volume of 43,900 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,390,001. This represents a 52.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $57,328.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $655,650. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,763,571 shares of company stock valued at $38,671,383. Insiders own 73.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 275.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 222,136 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at $112,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,051 shares of the company's stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $13.10.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of LUNR stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,544,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817,230. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

