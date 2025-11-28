Free Trial
Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Shares Up 3.8% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares rose 3.8% to C$20.47 on Friday (intraday high C$20.52) while trading volume was about 300 shares, roughly 31% below the average daily volume of 437.
  • The stock's 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages are C$19.63 and C$20.03 respectively, and the company trades at a market cap of C$1.71 billion with a P/E of 9.79 and a beta of 0.57.
  • Transcontinental is a Montreal‑based company operating in packaging, commercial printing and specialty media, founded in 1976 and evolved from direct marketing into printing and publishing.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B - Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$20.52 and last traded at C$20.47. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.73.

Transcontinental Trading Up 3.8%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.57.

About Transcontinental

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc, operating as TC Transcontinental, is a Montreal-based packaging, commercial printing and specialty media company. The company was established in 1976 as a direct marketing company, and later expanded into newspaper printing, and eventually publishing of newspapers and magazines.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

