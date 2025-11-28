Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Shares Up 3.8% - Here's Why

Get Transcontinental alerts: Sign Up

Transcontinental Trading Up 3.8%

Transcontinental Inc. ( TSE:TCL.B Get Free Report ) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$20.52 and last traded at C$20.47. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.73.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.57.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc, operating as TC Transcontinental, is a Montreal-based packaging, commercial printing and specialty media company. The company was established in 1976 as a direct marketing company, and later expanded into newspaper printing, and eventually publishing of newspapers and magazines.

